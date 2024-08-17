Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade In August 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in August 2024.
Article Summary
- Pokémon TCG market shifts post-25th Anniversary and COVID-19 hype, detailed for collectors.
- Scarlet & Violet: Twilight Masquerade's top card is Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare at $291.79.
- Card value trends: Carmine Special Illustration Rare dropped, Greninja ex rose in August 2024.
- Stay updated on Pokémon TCG trends and set reveals with Bleeding Cool's daily coverage.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in August 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $291.79
- Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $94.14
- Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $76.77
- Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $56.12
- Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $54.30
- Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $48.39
- Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $44.17
- Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $38.33
- Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $34.04
- Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $24.60
- Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $23.75
- Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $19.63
- Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $18.39
- Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $15.63
- Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Gold Hyper Rare 222/167: $14.48
Amazingly, the Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare increased in value this past month. This card is not only the highest-valued pull of this expansion but is also far and away the most valuable card that can be pulled from any Scarlet & Violet-era pack to this date. The second biggest card of the set, Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, dropped by $14 this month, falling under $100. Eevee Illustration Rare also lost $10 in value.
