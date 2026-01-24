Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in January 2026.

Article Summary Track January 2026 values for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade's top chase cards

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare remains the most valuable but has dropped below $300

Perrin Special Illustration Rare maintains high demand, while ACE SPEC Secret Box surges to $15

Market trends guide collectors on whether to buy singles or packs for completing their collections

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $289.87 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $92.69 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $57.38 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $51.53 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $37.33 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $26.00 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $24.27 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $22.23 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $20.21 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $19.80 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $17.71 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $17.27 Secret Box ACE SPEC 163/167: $15.38 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $13.91 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $13.46

The chase card is falling! Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare lost $45 in market value since we last checked in, falling under $300. The second-most valuable card of the set, Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, meanwhile, held onto every cent of its value. Secret Box ACE SPEC is notably easier to pull than Illustration Rares but, at $15, is surprisingly high in value for this kind of card.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

