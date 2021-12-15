Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Melony & More

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Wow, so almost every Galar trainer is getting another shot at a card. Here, we have another Melony (who we last saw in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign), a muscular Milo (whose first Full Art Trainer Supporter you may remember from Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash), and another Mustard (who featured on two different Trainer Supporters in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles). Interesting, who doesn't get her own Full Art again is Marnie. It may seem odd because Marnie is the most popular Galar trainer, and indeed one of the most popular trainers ever created within the Pokémon franchise, but I believe that is because she already got a second Full Art. She was featured in the last Japanese high-class set Shiny Star V, which was adapted into the English-language Shining Fates. While English audiences will know that second Marnie Full Art as a promo from a Marnie box, Japanese collectors had to crack many packs in hopes to pull that valuable card. The closest that collectors will ge to another Marnie Full Art in this set is the Galar Friends Full Art, which includes Marnie with other trainers from Generation Eight.

