Pool Cleaning Simulator Announced For Steam In 2023

Rubens Games and FreeMind, along with publisher PlayWay announced Pool Cleaning Simulator is coming to PC next year. As you might suspect from this one, you will channel your inner pool boy as you go around and clean out various pools in a state of filth and repair. All to make some money and become one of the best pool cleaning services on the block. The game has no official date yet beyond "2023," so we're guessing we'll see this at a Steam Game Fest event with a demo at some point, followed by an Early Access version. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Pool Cleaning Simulator will give you a chance to become a one-person pool cleanup company that removes pool contamination, replaces filters, the disinfection and sanitizing of the pool environment in an unusual way!

It's All About Those Tools: Swimming pools in luxury neighborhoods, municipal swimming pools, hot tubs after a successful party, a mini wading pool for children or a forgotten pool in an abandoned garden – are waiting for you and your equipment. Use the latest technology, but also old proven tools. On this job, you can't do without a shovel, brush or sponge.

Geralt Of Swimming Pools: Pool Cleaning Simulator is a unique way to become a slayer of pool monsters – figuratively, but also literally! Get rid of uninvited guests from the pool – something has nested in the customer's pool? Grab a net and find them a new home, although in some cases a net may not be enough.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Raise your reputation, and unlock access to better and better equipment. Plan your job list according to whether you care about more quick tasks like changing the filter in the hot tub or washing the floor, or whether you prefer to devote yourself to thicker problems that need to be spread over several days.

Get Dirty!: If you're not afraid of a challenge, and it's fun to see mud, slime, and algae disappear before your eyes thanks to the actions taken, then Pool Cleaning is for you! Sit back, relax, and take pure satisfaction with every piece of the cleaned surface.