Poppy Playtime Escape Trials Launches in Fortnite Creative

A new Poppy Playtime experience has launched in Fortnite Creative, as players can attempt to survive the Poppy Playtime Escape Trials

Article Summary Poppy Playtime Escape Trials launches in Fortnite Creative with free access via a unique island code.

Playable solo or in teams of up to four, featuring environments inspired by key Poppy Playtime chapters.

Players use Grab Hands and Packs to escape Huggy Wuggy, complete puzzles, and collect upgradeable coins.

Unlock skins, boost speed and stamina, and discover new lore with audio tapes and collectible drops.

Mob Entertainment has created a new Poppy Playtime experience for Fortnite players, as they have launched the Poppy Playtime Escape Trials. The content was made using Unreal Engine for Fortnite and released into the Fortnite Creative system, with its own island code for you to access and play totally for free. The experience will have you running around and completing objectives and escaping with up to four players before Poppy and his friends find you. Just soem fun Halloween content for you to play in teh game. Enjoy the trailer and info here before diving in.

Fortnite – Poppy Playtime Escape Trials

Designed for one to four players, Escape Trials plunges fans into a bite-sized yet dynamic version of the Poppy Playtime universe. Players will explore environments inspired by the early chapters of the series, including the Factory and Game Station, while racing to complete objectives before Huggy Wuggy and the Smiling Critters catch up. For the first time ever, players will be able to wield Poppy Playtime's signature Grab Hands and Grab Packs inside Fortnite. Completing puzzle floors unlocks access to a shifting maze filled with lurking threats, offering coins for successful escapes. These coins can be redeemed for Grab Hand skins and upgrades to speed and stamina, creating a loop that rewards persistence and skill. At launch, Escape Trials also introduces collectable lore drops and audio tapes that continue to deepen the storyline, ensuring that every run through the Factory or maze delivers new secrets to uncover.

Gameplay scales for 1–4 players

Dynamic objectives in puzzle floors with enemy difficulty scaling

Rotating levels inspired by iconic Playtime Co. environments

Grab hands and grab packs debut in Fortnite

Persistent progression with coins for upgrades and skins

Collectible lore drops and audio tapes expanding the universe

"Bringing Poppy Playtime into Fortnite gives us an opportunity to expand the Poppyverse in an entirely new way," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "Escape Trials combines the thrill of survival gameplay with fan-favorite lore elements that both longtime players and newcomers will love."

"Escape Trials is all about immersing players in the eerie, playful world of Poppy Playtime like never before," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Mob Entertainment. "We wanted to capture the suspense, the iconic environments and the thrill of being chased by Huggy Wuggy while giving fans new ways to interact with this universe inside Fortnite."

