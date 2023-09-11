Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gryph Frontier, Hypergryph, Popucom

Popucom Drops New Trailer Ahead Of 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Check out the latest trailer from the upcoming game Popucom, as Gryph Frontier confirmed the game will be a part of Tokyo Game Show.

Indie game developer Hypergryph and publisher Gryph Frontier have released an all-new trailer for their upcoming title, Popucom. In case you haven't had a chance to see this one yet, the game takes the concept of Match-3 color gaming and puts it in an entirely new environment, as you and other players will fight in a 3D world where you'll have to solve puzzles as well as take on color-coded enemies. It's a fun way to take the old format and make it feel challenging beyond the puzzle aspect. You can checkout the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game will be a part of the 2023 Tokyo Game Show from September 21-24.

"Popucom is a fantasy adventure set in a mysterious parallel universe. Co-start your journey by teaming up with a friend – and enter a world filled with colorful settings. Grab a Rainbow Popper and fire-colored bullets at the naughty Pomus. Matching three Pomus of the same color instantly pops and eliminates the threat. In addition to the Pomus, players must discover the right timing for jumping, changing color, or activating special mechanisms to successfully navigate the stages."

Play with Friends: Enjoy 4-player couch co-op with split-screen as well as an online co-op with cross-play support. Team up and work together to become the rainbow and save the world in a Co-op Adventure featuring a wide variety of 3D platform puzzle stages, as well as mini-games.

Become the Rainbow: Use your Rainbow Popper to shoot, match, and pop brightly colored gummies, solving various match-3 and physics puzzles to advance through each stage.

Recruit Trustworthy Companions: Making new friends is also an essential skill in this 3D platforming adventure. Recruit Rollo the Bomb, Captain Kitty, Barrier Bot, and Power Kid as your helpful companions to solve the puzzle and save the world!

