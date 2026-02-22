Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Agate, Port of Jumanah, Red Dunes Games

Port of Jumanah Launches New Playtest on Steam

You can try out the action roguelite title Port of Jumanah right now on Steam, all you have to do is sign up for the playtest

Article Summary Sign up now for the Port of Jumanah playtest, available instantly on Steam for eager players.

Play as Mansour in this 2.5D action roguelite, battling through a world of peril and adventure.

Recruit quirky crew members—including a cat—as you explore diverse oceans and uncover secrets.

Collect loot, unlock abilities, and upgrade your gear as you tackle challenging missions at sea.

Indie game developer Agate and publisher Red Dunes Games have started signing players up for a playtest of Port of Jumanah. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 2.5D action roguelite where you ewill take on the role of Mansour, a young man who has been thrown into a series of unfortunate events. Now it's up to you to overcome them and save the world in the process. The playtest is available right now on Steam, all you have to do is go sign up for it on its page. For now, you can check out the latest trailer and info about the game here.

Port of Jumanah

Is it wise to go on long voyages by yourself? Maybe. But a crew behind your back makes you look a little cooler. Recruit your friends to your vessel, and they will help you on your journeys. There is also a cat! What do they bring to the table? The only way to find out is to recruit them, but no way you're getting a CV out of any of them. Explore a multitude of oceans, each with a different environment and unique species. Find treasures, defeat whatever is lurking beneath the surface, and be on your merry way!

The depths of the oceans hide many questions, and among them, the most important one – why is everything in there so salty?! Prepare to meet unexpected friends and foes, have deep & meaningful conversations, or simply kick them right in their fins. Will you let the seas push you around, or will your not-so-elegant breast strokes push you through the currents and challenges? Complete missions to upgrade your kit to complete even more missions. That's called a gameplay loop, baby! Unlock new abilities and gear to help you out during your descents into the unknown.

