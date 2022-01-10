Portal Games Will Co-Publish The English Version Of Gutenberg

Portal Games revealed this week that they have agreed to co-publish the English version of Gutenberg from European tabletop designer Granna. According to what info was released about the deal, they will be responsible for the game coming out in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, publishing it alongside a set of promotional tiles that will be made available with pre-orders in the Portal Games North American store. The company will be printing the game out of the Granna factory in Warsaw, Poland, where the first release of the game was printed. The plan is to ensure the same quality as the original without passing the game off to a different publisher who might mess up the components. Which includes specialized 3D wooden letter blocks. You can read more from the announcement below and check out a special trailer for the game as it will be sold for $70 starting today for pre-order with shipments starting in March 2022.

Gutenberg is a mid-weight strategy game taking place in Europe in the 15th century. Each player takes the role of the printing pioneer trying to build their wealth and fame by developing their production capacity and gaining the support of patrons. Through bidding for specific actions the players develop their printing workshops, acquire new fonts, inks and decorations. The unique system of rotating gears allows players to combine bonuses and earn large amounts of points. The game lasts six rounds and the player with the most points at the end wins. "We will continue to deliver outstanding strategy games to our fans around the world, as well as support our existing product lines", said Ignacy Trzewiczek, President of Portal Games. "We are happy to be working on this project with the wonderful European board game company, Granna, and are excited about the new opportunities this cooperation brings."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gutenberg Board Game Trailer – International Version (https://youtu.be/vRUu_5d89wA)