Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Releases Enchanted Garden 2.0

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator dropped a new update this past week, as players can explore the Enchanted Garden 2.0 content

Article Summary Explore the new Enchanted Garden 2.0 update, featuring unlockable areas and plant management.

Discover Talents 2.0 with over 50 new skills, unlimited leveling, and talent resets.

Mix new boozy concoctions with the Wine Map, adding a twist to alchemical creations.

Choose from multiple difficulty modes, from Explorer to the challenging Suffering mode.

Indie game developer Niceplay Games and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a brand-new update for Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, as Enchanted Garden 2.0 is available. Players now have access to several new unlockable sections, a new talent system with over 50 options, new difficulty modes, new customization options, and new chances to roleplay different jobs, including being a noble artisan, greedy weasel, or dark occult master. We have the finer details below as the update is now live.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – Enchanted Garden 2.0

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator's Enchanted Garden 2.0 update introduces new characters, potion features, and more to help your humble shop thrive! Discover Build Mode, a new way to transmute the old house and make it your own. Rearrange stuff, add shelves to display items, and place various types of furniture and decor to enhance the coziness of your shop.

Enchanted Garden 2.0 : Unlock new sections of the garden (Pond, Cave, Crystal Grotto) to move your plants to! Plant and replant your herbs, and don't forget to water them!

: Unlock new sections of the garden (Pond, Cave, Crystal Grotto) to move your plants to! Plant and replant your herbs, and don't forget to water them! Talents 2.0 : A whole new talent system, including over 50 new talents, each with progression levels ranging from 1 to 20. There's also a new talent that can be leveled indefinitely. Experience has also been rebalanced, with more experience given for new actions, and each talent now always costs one talent point. You can now reset talents for gold, as well.

: A whole new talent system, including over 50 new talents, each with progression levels ranging from 1 to 20. There's also a new talent that can be leveled indefinitely. Experience has also been rebalanced, with more experience given for new actions, and each talent now always costs one talent point. You can now reset talents for gold, as well. Wine Map : Sometimes, a potion calls for something a little stronger than water as the base. When a glass of merlot is the only solution, Enchanted Garden 2.0 introduces a new alchemical map with unique mechanics that will have you making new boozy potions in no time!

: Sometimes, a potion calls for something a little stronger than water as the base. When a glass of merlot is the only solution, Enchanted Garden 2.0 introduces a new alchemical map with unique mechanics that will have you making new boozy potions in no time! Game Difficulty Selection : Regardless of skill level, there's a difficulty for you to enjoy Potion Craft. Choose from the casual Explorer experience, the balanced Classic setting, or Grandmaster for alchemical masters. True prodigies are invited to try Suffering difficulty, just keep in mind it isn't for the lighthearted!

: Regardless of skill level, there's a difficulty for you to enjoy Choose from the casual Explorer experience, the balanced Classic setting, or Grandmaster for alchemical masters. True prodigies are invited to try Suffering difficulty, just keep in mind it isn't for the lighthearted! Gameplay Improvements & Rebalancing : Including new potion requirements, new ways to haggle, and more.

: Including new potion requirements, new ways to haggle, and more. A selection of new characters and merchants to add more gameplay variety, including an appearance from everyone's favorite deep-sea fisherman, Dave the Diver!

