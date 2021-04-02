Potion Party Will Be Released Next Week For Nintendo Switch

Top Hat Studios and RPGames have revealed that Potion Party will be released for the Nintendo Switch on April 8th. This is a fun little co-op game where you are running your own little alchemy shop and are tasked with making and selling different kinds of potions. But you need to know the right combination of ingredients to make it, and you can't do it alone as you have shop hands to help you as you sell it to willing patrons. It looks really fun and has an element of Overcooked! to it in fun pixel art. You can read more about it below along with the trailer as the game is on sale for $9 on pre-order as we speak.

Step into the colorful world of Potion Party, and run your own alchemy shop in this fast-paced party game! Grow exotic fruits, and synthesize them together to produce fabulous potions! Earn gold, grow your humble shop, and unlock new and unique characters, each with their own special skills. Using your earnings, decorate and grow your shop with an array of different items. Beware however – enemies and intruders lurk in the shadows, who want to mess up your shop! Defend against them and maintain the best shop possible. Brew potions together with up to 4 friends in co-op mode, or play against them in versus mode to crown the best alchemist in the group. A nice story mode with twelve levels, each introducing new game mechanics. Then, enjoy the craziness of infinite and competitive modes!

Alchemy is hard work — don't do it by yourself! Hire up to three friends to create a balanced team and make sure that this commercial adventure doesn't get out of hand!

Unlock new hirable characters with unique alchemy skills and level them up to create the best potions in the market!

Alchemy takes its time! Treat your customers with homemade sweets to entertain them while they wait.

Sometimes you'll find unwanted guests in the backroom: slimes, thieves and ghosts are here to spoil your day! Kick them out so they can't destroy or steal your tools and ingredients, or hurt your teammates. Each have a specific weakness.

Challenge your friends in 1v1 and 2v2 battles where the team that satisfies the most customers in the shortest time possible wins.

A beautiful pixel-art style with cute and lively chibi characters that anime fans will love!