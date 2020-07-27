Power Rangers: Heroes Of The Grid Megazord Figure Is One Big Hero

Renegade Game Studios, a well-established tabletop board and card game company, has a bunch of independent properties under its umbrella of games. They have such IPs as Gudetama, the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and, perhaps most relevantly to this article, Power Rangers. They've made great strides to bring as many of the monsters, villains, and heroes of the Power Rangers franchise to life through their board game, Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid as possible.

Their larger monsters, the ones that, thanks to the evil magicks of Rita Repulsa, grow to the size of kaiju, are no exception to Renegade's treatment. As such, we have gotten ahold of one of the Earth's mightiest defenders, the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers' Megazord, formed of the original five Power Rangers' Dinozord mechs. Well, in miniature form, anyway. Here's what we think of it!

The front lid of the box for Renegade Game Studios' Megazord deluxe figure for the Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid board game.
Put fairly bluntly, from a mechanical standpoint this box is purely aesthetic in nature and provides no additional necessary game pieces to the core Heroes of the Grid game. However, the box does provide a cool little model (well, pretty big model) for the game to use where it did not have one in the core game on its own.

The Megazord deluxe figure component for Renegade Game Studios' Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid board game, in its box behind plastic. It even comes with a neat sword!
Ultimately, this figure is quite cool looking and very well-detailed. You can see this from our camera angle, even while the Megazord is behind plastic. Let's unleash it and give it a better look!

The Megazord deluxe figure from Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, out of its box and with Power Sword in hand.
You can see that there's a good deal of detail on this miniature for the sake of painting it. The sword is a bit disproportionate, it seems, though, and overall the Megazord mech might be a bit too small compared to other deluxe figures in the future, but that may not even matter, as it's just so cool! What do you think of this figure? Does it properly encapsulate the grand majesty of the Megazord of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers? Let us know in the comments below!

