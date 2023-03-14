PowerA Reveals Two New Expansions For Mobile Gaming Line Looking to have some mobile gaming options that utilize controllers you already own? PowerA has two new options for you.

PowerA has revealed two new products this week for their line of mobile gaming gear, as you now have a couple of options with popular controllers. The company has released two new gaming clips that work with most mobile phones, each one designed to work for either the Xbox line or PlayStation line of controllers. Giving you the ability to mobile game with either brand, whichever you prefer to use. We got the details on both below as they are available for pre-order now, both officially launching on March 21st.

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers

Featuring an integrated 1500 mAh Power Bank that lets you charge your phone while playing, you can keep on gaming while on the go. Whether it's a plane ride or a long road trip, the gaming doesn't have to stop! The officially licensed Play & Charge Clip fits securely with most cell phones (even with the case on!) – up to 3.25 inches wide – and is designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers. The MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers are available now at PowerA.com, Amazon, and other major retailers where gaming accessories are sold for $29.99.

MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers

Officially licensed by Sony PlayStation, this MOGA clip features rubberized clamps to secure your phone and dual-locking articulation points for maximum ergonomic phone placement. It fits most cell phones (with cases!) – up to 3.25 inches wide. Since this is designed for both DualSense and DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, this product includes two separate attachments to fit each unique controller shape! The MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99. The accessory will be available to purchase on PowerA.com and other major retailers where gaming accessories are sold on March 21st.