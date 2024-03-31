Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Releases The Legend Dawn DLC

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new DLC pack for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 this past week, as you can get the Legend Dawn DLC.

Bandai Namco has released the latest DLC pack for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, as players can get their hands on some real legends for the high seas. The sixth pack is known as the Legend Dawn Pack and comes with three notable figures from the series as you're getting Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Monkey D. Garp added to the game. We have more info about the pack below and a trailer to show it off, as you can buy it individually for $12 or get it as part of the Character Pass 2.

The Legend Dawn DLC

The Legend Dawn DLC pack adds Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Monkey D. Garp to the roster. Each character comes with new, unique move sets to tackle the enemy hordes. The character pack is available for purchase separately and is included for players who have already purchased Character Pass 2. Alongside the Character Pack DLC, the Additional Episode 3 DLC, titled "Path to the King of the Pirates" & "Soul Map 3", provides new single-player content. This new content is available as part of the Additional Episode pack or can be purchased separately. As a bonus for Character Pass 2, the Onigashima Battle Law costume will also be available.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments, and even crazier attacks in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure – the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes. Choose from some of your favorite characters and take on a vast number of enemies through iconic moments from the One Piece anime. Developed by the masters of the action musou genre, Koei Tecmo, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 brings together the excitement of slashing hordes of enemies with the fun and energetic personalities from the One Piece series. Set sail on a new pirate warrior adventure.

