Powerwash Simulator Announces Warhammer 40,000 Pack

PowerWash Simulator has a new content pack on the way next week, as players will be able to wash items from Warhammer 40,000.

Clean iconic Warhammer vehicles like the Ultramarines Land Raider.

New Adeptus Mechanicus character and MKII power washer in the pack.

Experience cathartic dirt-blasting in single-player or online co-op.

FuturLab and Square Enix have a new pack of content on the way for Powerwash Simulator, as players can get their hands on a new Warhammer 40,000 pack. Working with Games Workshop to bring the content over to the popular sim work title, you'll be able to scrub down some mechanized infantry vehicles, the same as you did in other packs like the Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider, and Back To The Future packs. We got a trailer and more info about it below as the pack will be released on February 27.

Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack

Deep in the Indomitus Crusade, relentless campaigns across the galaxy have imbued a variety of Imperial machines with a litany of dirt. As a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus, it is your singular honor to perform the ultimate purification protocol. You are blessed with an all-new Adeptus Mechanicus character model and well-equipped for the ritual cleansing with a custom MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer, the perfect fusion of human and machine. Command this ruthless technology to sterilize a range of Imperial vehicles and machines:

The Ultramarines Land Raider

The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought

The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank

The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight

The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator is a relaxing single-player or online co-op simulation game for all ages where players fire up their virtual power washers and blast away every speck of dirt from the patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks featured across the levels. This cathartic game has gathered a huge following of people who want to relax and unwind with no threats, timers or antagonists – allowing them to immerse themselves in a soothing space where they can have fun, be creative, and go at their own pace whilst feeling a satisfying sense of achievement.

