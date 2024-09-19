Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, shrek

Powerwash Simulator Reveals Shrek Special Pack Coming This October

Square Enix has revealed new details about the next Powerwash Simulator DLC, as the Shrek Special Pack arrives next month

Square Enix and FuturLab have confirmed the release date for the next Powerwash Simulator DLC, as the Shrek Special Pack will arrive in October. If you haven't seen it already, they have taken some iconic locations from the film series and made them a mess for you to clean up as part of the ever-growing list of locations you can tackle alone or in a group. We have the finer details of the pack below, as it will be released for PC and consoles on October 10.

Powerwash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack

In this new paid DLC, the world of Shrek is like onions. Onions have layers. Shrek's world has layers… of dirt. Equipped with your trusty array of Power Washers, it's your quest to bring this world back to its vibrant, fairytale glory. Some of you may get wet, but that is a sacrifice we're willing to make. So, what exactly will you be washing?

Shrek's Swamp – Restore Shrek's Swamp to its former ahem glory after being covered in glittery goop in this super-satisfying, high-contrast clean-up. You can even go inside his home, and marvel at the incredible attention to detail paid to making it feel authentic to the movies. Well, after you've cleaned up all the gunk, of course.

– Restore Shrek's Swamp to its former ahem glory after being covered in glittery goop in this super-satisfying, high-contrast clean-up. You can even go inside his home, and marvel at the incredible attention to detail paid to making it feel authentic to the movies. Well, after you've cleaned up all the gunk, of course. Duloc – In Duloc, you'll discover a collection of art left behind by some disgruntled (but artistically gifted) knights.

– In Duloc, you'll discover a collection of art left behind by some disgruntled (but artistically gifted) knights. Fairy Godmother's Potion Factory – This iconic location from Shrek 2 has been meticulously recreated, complete with working machines. It's down to you to de-gunk them, you wouldn't want to gum up the inner workings of the Fairy Godmother's potion empire, would you?

– This iconic location from Shrek 2 has been meticulously recreated, complete with working machines. It's down to you to de-gunk them, you wouldn't want to gum up the inner workings of the Fairy Godmother's potion empire, would you? Dragon's Lair – This glittering hoard is not so shiny anymore – cue your arrival! As you clean it, you'll discover more than just gold and gems – you'll also reveal some tasty details for fans of the Shrek universe.

– This glittering hoard is not so shiny anymore – cue your arrival! As you clean it, you'll discover more than just gold and gems – you'll also reveal some tasty details for fans of the Shrek universe. Hansel's Honeymoon Hideaway – This candy-coated cottage has seen better days. Bring it back to its gingerbread glory in this deliciously detailed job.

As you play and spray, you'll receive messages from some familiar faces and, in usual PowerWash fashion, the campaign is playable with a friend in co-op, or up to six players in free play. That means you can wash up late sharing manly stories, and in the morning one of you can make waffles.

