PowerWash Simulator Reveals Wallace & Gromit DLC

PowerWash Simulator will be skipping down the claymation road this year, as they revealed the new Wallace & Gromit DLC on the way

Article Summary Wallace & Gromit join PowerWash Simulator in exciting new DLC.

Explore 62 West Wallaby Street, learning its nooks and crannies.

Release date set for later this year; Watch the intriguing trailer!

Experience a cleaning adventure from British suburbs to space.

FuturLab and Square Enix have revealed the next DLC pack coming to PowerWash Simulator, as claymation fans will enter the world of Wallace & Gromit. The game will take you to 62 West Wallaby Street, the home of the titular characters, as you'll learn both the inside and outside of their home in standard powerwash style. The team did not put an official release date on it yet, only saying it would be out later this year. So for now, enjoy the trailer.

Wallace & Gromit DLC

Enter the wonderful world of Wallace & Gromit in PowerWash Simulator's next big adventure – coming soon! Embark on a cracking cleaning adventure that'll take you from charming British suburbs to cheesy celestial bodies. Watch this space for more info and wishlist for updates, old chum. Get ready to embark on a cracking cleaning adventure that'll take players from charming British suburbs to cheesy celestial bodies later this year.

PowerWash Simulator

Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish. Relax, unwind in single player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighbourhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain.

