Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 6

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The card selections here keep impressing in major ways. We have two of the series' most prominent androids on display here: Android 18, who started out as one of Dragon Ball Z's most threatening villains and the incentive for Trunks to travel back in time to the main timeline to warn the Z Fighters of the coming darkness, and Android 20 AKA Dr. Gero, the man who was behind the creation of the Red Ribbon Army's androids as well as the arc's ultimate threat: Cell.

In addition these two, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 comes with a Beerus card that may serve as a reminder to fans who this character actually is. Beerus has become a character that many of us care about as he gets closer to Goku and Vegeta, and has even become someone that we can feel for, as many suggested during the Tournament of Power when he solemnly faced the loss of a loved one. This card, though, showcases his nature as a destroyer: casually yawning as a planet explodes behind him.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021, and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening, and a review.