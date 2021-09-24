Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 7

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Damn! The final two cards here work beautifully together, showcasing two of the most interesting combatants from the Tournament of Power that serves as, for now, the climax and (temporary) finale to the ongoing Dragon Ball Super anime. On the left, we have Kefla — the fusion of Universe 6 Saiyans Caulifla and Kale — glowing with brilliant green energy. Then, we have an iconic Goku card that captures a quirk of the Super Saiyan Blue transformation… and I could be wrong but I don't think I've ever seen this depicted on a card before. You can see in the midst of Goku's blazing blue energy that his aura cracks like a shell around him to reveal his Super Saiyan Blue form. These are the final two cards that we have to preview, at least until Bandai offers an update to this product, and man, oh man, what a duo to end on.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and a review.