Primal Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature some of the most iconic Legendaries in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Primal Groudon.

Article Summary Primal Groudon headlines Five-Star Raids during Pokémon GO’s Road to Kalos event.

Top counters include Primal Kyogre, Mega Swampert, Mega Blastoise, and strong Water types.

Defeat Primal Groudon with three to four trainers; use Circle Lock and Golden Razz Berries for catching.

Shiny Primal Groudon has a 1 in 20 rate; look for the exclusive Road to Kalos background after catching.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Groudon, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Shadow Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.

Golisopod: Waterfall, Razor Shell

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kingler: Bubble, Razor Shell

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Quaquaval: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Inteleon: Water Gun, Surf

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Groudon can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Primal Groudon with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Primal Groudon after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

