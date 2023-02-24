Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Our Primal Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn will get you ready for a raid battle of earth-trembling difficulty.

The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Primal Groudon in new, overpowered Primal Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Clawitzer: Watergun, Crabhammer

Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tial

Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Crawdaunt: Waterfall, Crabhammer

Greninja: Bubble, Surf

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Groudon can be defeated by three to four trainers minimum as Primal Raids are significantly harder than Tier Five raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five, six, or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!