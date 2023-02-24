Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn
Our Primal Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn will get you ready for a raid battle of earth-trembling difficulty.
The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Primal Groudon in new, overpowered Primal Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Primal Groudon Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Clawitzer: Watergun, Crabhammer
- Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tial
- Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Crawdaunt: Waterfall, Crabhammer
- Greninja: Bubble, Surf
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Primal Groudon can be defeated by three to four trainers minimum as Primal Raids are significantly harder than Tier Five raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five, six, or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!