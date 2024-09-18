Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Prince of Persia, Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Releases Mask of Darkness DLC

Ubisoft has released new DLC content for Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, as players can experience a new thread with Mask of Darkness

New DLC features dreamlike landscapes and nightmarish environments in Radjen’s corrupted Mind Palace.

Players encounter new biomes, traversal obstacles, enemy archetypes, epic Bosses, and three new combat Amulets.

Mask of Darkness DLC available standalone for $4.99 or in Complete Edition, with added outfits and adventure guide.

Ubisoft has released a new DLC for Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, as players delve into a darker side of the game with Mask of Darkness. This new adventure will take you away from Mount Qaf and into a deeper chapter of Sargon's story, building upon the original story in a very different way that has a greater impact on him than he may realize. Enjoy the trailer above, as the content is now live.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness

Sargon is being hunted by one of the assassination specialists of the Immortals, Radjen. When he finally faces her, he gets trapped in her Mind Palace, a corrupted dimension of dark magic filled with dreamlike landscapes and otherworldly creations. Target of a deadly manhunt and with his soul on the line, Sargon must fight his way out of nightmarish environments and epic battles to uncover the secrets that lie behind the Mask of Darkness, buried deep within Radjen's mind.

In this new story, players will discover four surprising and surreal new biomes with more than ten new types of traversal obstacles, including deadly traps and merciless mechanisms that range from lasers to teleportation portals. In between platforming sequences, they will face six otherworldly new enemy archetypes, as well as three epic Bosses – along with new combat abilities to overcome them granted by three new Amulets.

This highly anticipated story DLC can be purchased as a standalone version in all stores for a suggested price of $4.99. "Mask of Darkness" is also included in the Complete Edition, available for $49.99, which includes Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown base game, the Immortals outfit, the Prosperity bird amulet, the digital adventure guide, the DLC, and two new outfits for Sargon inspired by Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones. A Complete Upgrade Pack is available for veteran players for $9.99 and game owners looking to get the DLC, three outfits for Sargon, one amulet, and the digital adventure guide. Ubisoft+ subscribers will automatically be upgraded to the Complete Edition.

