Princess Peach: Showtime Releases Free eShop Demo

Nintendo is giving you a chance to try out Princess Peach: Showtime, as they have loaded up a free demo on the eShop tonight.

Nintendo is giving fans a chance to try out Princess Peach: Showtime ahead of the game's release, as you can download a free demo in the eShop right now. As it is with a lot of demos, you're getting a limited version of the game to experiment with and play a few levels on, so you have an idea of how the single-player action game will work out. You'll have the chance to play the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. The first will allow you to swing, strike, dodge, and counterattack your opponents. Meanwhile, the second will have you making a series of delectable desserts to prevent the attendees of the Sweet Festival from experiencing a sugar crash. Both of which you'll have to master in the main game in order to help save the plays at Sparkle Theater. Along with the demo comes a new overview trailer, which you can check out here. Enjoy the demo as the main game will launch on March 22, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach must save the day as she takes the spotlight in her very own game! Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater's guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles—each with their own look and abilities. Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day. Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter…en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery. From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach's roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play! What other transformations are just behind the curtain?

