Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2 Gets A Release Date

NIS America revealed this week they have an official release date for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2 coming this Spring. This volume has two particular games fans of the publishers will enjoy as you're getting both Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound and ZHP: Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman in one package for the Nintendo Switch. The first of which comes with new content to liven up the game a bit, while the second has been given a bit of an upgrade now with English and Japanese content. You can check out the latest trailer for this release below as the game will drop onto the Switch on May 10th, 2022.

Back after 10+ Years, Dood!: Two action-packed RPG classics are making their first explosive entrances since their decade-plus debuts! Experience Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound (now with new content, dood!) and ZHP: Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman on modern platforms for the first time in over 10 years, now with English and Japanese audio!

Zetta…But Betta!: In Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, Lord Zetta, master of tactical warfare, aims to invade and reclaim the Netherworld—as a book! Utilize clever strategies and powerful magic, along with deadly weapons ranging from broadswords to rocket launchers to take control of your enemies' land. Also, summon your army through the new INVITE system, tear up the battlefield with new characters, and dive into Petta Mode for a whole new story.

Build-a-Ranger: In ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman, your character is custom-made to kick as—many enemies to the curb as you want! Use the deep customization system to outfit your ranger from head to toe, establish your own base, and fight your way through an array of randomly-generated maps to forge your own heroic story.