Prison Architect 2 Has Been Pushed Back To May 2024

Paradox Interactive announced this morning they have change the release date for Prison Architect 2, as it will now come out this May.

Paradox Interactive made a hard decision today for their upcoming game Prison Architect 2, as the game is being pushed back from March to May 2024. The team revealed on their own forums that the release has been pushed back to May 7, 2024, with the goal of giving the devs an extra two months to work on bugs and to "further optimize the game for all platforms." And to be honest about it, GOOD! We'd rather have a game that works right the first time than one that needs 20 patches over three months. Now we just kick back and wait to see what new items might get added in the meantime.

Prison Architect 2

Prison Architect 2 offers advanced simulation systems, enabling players to construct intricate compounds with a high degree of creative freedom in a 3D environment. From building elaborate structures to managing inmates' needs while maintaining the facility's financial stability, Prison Architect 2 expands gameplay and creative tools across the board, for an engaging sandbox experience. The game also introduces a connection system between the prisoners, who will make friends or enemies with each other, impacting who they will hang out, partner or fight with. Prison Architect 2 brings prison construction and management gameplay to a new level by entering the third dimension and bringing deeper simulation than ever before.

The World's Greatest Prison Simulation Game – Now in 3D! Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in 3 glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure.

Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in 3 glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure. Build the Ultimate Penitentiary: Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates' lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates' lives, so make your schemes accordingly! The Smartest Inmates Ever: Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison? The Prison Magnate: Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills? Every Action has a Reaction: Choices matter and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

