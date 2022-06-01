Prison Architect Announces Brand New DLC Bringing In Gangs

Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven revealed the latest DLC content coming to Prison Architect as Gangs will be added to the mix. The new content will add in a piece of prison life they've mostly avoided putting in for a while as you will have the option to join up with a gang for protection behind bars. Start feuds with other gangs, claim pieces of the prison as your territory, and even get guards on your side for a little extra cash. But it's not just about being in a group, you can also seek rehabilitation and get released by leaving a gang. We have more info on the DLC below as it will be released sometime this Summer.

Show gangs who's boss by enforcing a strict code of conduct among your inmates, and turn gang members into valuable members of society. Gangs will form and grow throughout your facility, with each group having their own personality and reputation. As a result, inmates with certain traits will naturally be attracted to specific gangs. Take inventory on your population by measuring your prison's "temperature", which will get hotter (read: more dangerous) as gangs grow and flex their muscle. Wardens can enact methods of inmate reform and release, with programs like Gang Rehabilitation, to slow the spread of gang activity. State of the art rooms are available for architects, with options to install a tattoo removal center or a regulated fight club for prisoners to get out their aggression. Watch out for Crooked guards, as they may try to smuggle in contraband or accept bribes from gang leaders. Wardens can weed these bad seeds out during the hiring process and recruit investigators to identify guards who have become corrupt.

