Prison Boss Prohibition Launches Grind & Shine DLC

Prison Boss Prohibition has a brand-new DLC available right now, as you get you grift at the crack of dawn in Grind & Shine

Article Summary Grind & Shine DLC for Prison Boss Prohibition introduces a new faction and level set in gritty Scrambleton.

Join the Eggsploiters, wealthy mine tycoons, and craft gold bars, gemstones, jewelry, and more.

Utilize new tools like a forge oven, anvil, and grindstone to create high-value contraband items.

Conquer New Yolk City's black market, upgrade your shop, and outsmart relentless police crackdowns.

VR developer Trebuchet and publisher Creature Label have released the new Grind & Shine DLC for the game Prison Boss Prohibition. This new addition to the game gives you a new faction, new tools, new crafts and a whole new area as you're getting up early in the morning for some 1930s-like content. We have more details and the trailer here as the DLC is now live.

Grind & Shine

Step into the smog‑filled streets of Scrambleton, where the train rumbles past boarded‑up warehouses and the scent of molten gold hangs in the air. In this latest DLC for Prison Boss Prohibition, you've aligned yourself with The Eggsploiters. They are the city's richest gold‑mine tycoons, dripping in wealth and razor‑sharp ambition. Now, you'll craft items of gleaming metal, hammering out opportunity beneath the glow of your forge, while delivering high‑stakes goods to eggs walking the streets of this industrial stronghold. Forge, grind, shape and polish whatever you can sell but make sure the law doesn't catch you red‑hot!

New Faction : The Eggsploiters: Wealthy mine‑owners, ruthless businessmen, and your new patrons.

The Eggsploiters: Wealthy mine‑owners, ruthless businessmen, and your new patrons. New Level : Scrambleton, a gritty 1930s rail‑town where industry meets underground deals.

Scrambleton, a gritty 1930s rail‑town where industry meets underground deals. New Tools : Master the anvil, forge oven, ring mold, grindstone and more.

Master the anvil, forge oven, ring mold, grindstone and more. New Crafts: Create gold bars, gemstones, rings, bracelets, watches, knives, wrenches, razors and other forged‑goods to serve the city's factions.

Prison Boss Prohibition

Welcome to New Yolk City, a wonderful place to live, except that the Mayor has gone on a banning spree. Run a chain of stalls crafting legal and not-quite-legal merchandise, all on a quest to conquer the black market and get super duper rich! You can become a self-made-egg, play in co-op with one of your friends… or recruit a totally reliable stranger from the internet. Brew beer, roll cigarettes, and adapt as the Mayor flip-flops on what's prohibited. But be careful—the New Yolk Police Department are intensifying their crackdown on contraband.

If they catch you or your partner, they'll seize your merchandise, and your business will be plucked! Sell your merchandise to everyone, from workers to the wealthy, to earn cash. Accept special jobs to boost your reputation among the different factions of the city. Build that street cred! Now that you're rich, it's time to get richer! Upgrade your shop and equipment to increase efficiency. Enhance your appearance to become the coolest cock-a-doodle-dude in town!

