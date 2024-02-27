Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Holmgard Games, Project L.3.3.T.

Project L.3.3.T. Announced For PC Release In 2024

Holmgard Games announced a brand new video game this week, as Project L.3.3.T. will be coming to PC sometime later this year.

Article Summary Project L.3.3.T., a hardcore tactical shooter for PC, launches in 2024.

Combines elements from Rainbow Six Siege and Escape from Tarkov.

Features in-depth character and weapon customization systems.

Introduces PvEvP gameplay with high stakes and seasonal depths.

Indie game developer and publisher Holmgard Games revealed that their latest game, Project L.3.3.T., will be coming out later this year for PC. The game will be a new hardcore tactical extraction shooter in which you'll get a mix of gameplay as you see in titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Escape from Tarkov, meshed with new highlights designed to make the game a unique experience. The game is being aimed for release in the second half of the yeart, as they plan to run a Closed Alpha and Closed Beta starting March 2024. For now, here's the trailer and more info in the game.

Project L.3.3.T.

Project L.3.3.T. is a first-person PvEvP hardcore tactical extraction shooter that puts players in the shoes of an elite mercenary from the L.3.3.T. agency. Engage in high-stakes battles against both NPCs and rival players to secure precious loot in a world transformed by alien technology. Venture into hostile, anomaly-ridden environments, risking all your gear to collect, secure, and extract artifacts. But be wary: death during the expedition means losing everything.

Full character customization system allowing players to fully alter their character's appearance, clothing and gear.

Realistic weapon features, including handling and concepts like jamming, overheating, wear and tear, and more, as well as a modding system with crucial component firearm customization, such as charging handles, trigger groups, camos, and more.

Team up with friends to create squads or go solo and take advantage of the "Mercs for Hire" feature – AI teammates available for recruitment.

RPG-like health and physical characteristics, including hydration, energy levels, blood loss, fractures, contusions, intoxication, exhaustion, tremors, and more.

Take full control of your character with smooth speed and stance changes, as well as fluid transitions between movements like leaning, proning, vaulting, climbing, and using ropes, and other players help reach higher areas, such as buildings.

Advance your character progression by discovering and learning training manuals scattered throughout the world to learn new skills and master the art of takedowns.

Purchase and/or sell goods and gear via various vendors at a Forward Operating Base social hub.

Stay vigilant for factions and their outposts scattered throughout the world. Assist them by completing assignments to gain access to exclusive gear and items.

Advanced SEASONS system featuring boss hunt "deck of cards" events, unique storyline missions, and faction challenges. game events, gear, and weapons.

Every four months, as a new season begins, players will retain all unlocked cosmetics and even have the option to transfer a limited number of gear and guns from the previous season via special Season Crate containers.

