Project Pantheon Announces Second Closed Alpha For April

Project Pantheon will be holding a second Closed Alpha this month, providing a number of new additions for players to try out

Article Summary Project Pantheon enters its second Closed Alpha on April 25 with exciting new features and systems to explore.

Introducing the Player Sanctuary and weapon customization for deeper engagement and personalized gameplay.

Experience new content like The Staff weapon, challenging dungeons, and the deadly Hamförir monster faction.

Enjoy improved combat mechanics, revamped HP system, and crucial bug fixes for a smoother gameplay experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Wolcen Studio have confirmed they will be launching another Closed Alpha for their upcoming game, Project Pantheon. The team have added a number of new features to the title as they continue to test it out ahead of the game's launch. We have the details here of what to expect as the Close Alpha will launch on April 25. We also have a trailer above showing off some of the content to come, as you can sign up for it on Steam.

Project Pantheon – Closed Alpha 2

Players in Europe and North America will gain access to this crucial testing phase, focusing on combat mechanics, the introduction of the Sanctuary–the first long-term progression system for players to upgrade their gear and runes–and new features.

New Features & Systems

Player Sanctuary: Now a fully 3D navigable hub where players can customize gear, track achievements, and craft runes. It expands as players gather resources, becoming central to progression.

Now a fully 3D navigable hub where players can customize gear, track achievements, and craft runes. It expands as players gather resources, becoming central to progression. Dodge Roll: "A new default gameplay mechanic that allows players to precisely evade enemy attacks."

"A new default gameplay mechanic that allows players to precisely evade enemy attacks." Weapon & Gear Customization: Players can now assign abilities to weapons and armor, enabling personalized builds and flexible combat styles.

Players can now assign abilities to weapons and armor, enabling personalized builds and flexible combat styles. Crafting & Durability: Equipment now wears down with use. Players must craft runes and repair gear at the Sanctuary to maintain optimum performance.

New Content

The Staff (New Weapon): A powerful magical weapon that adds more variety to combat.

A powerful magical weapon that adds more variety to combat. Dungeons: New high-risk, high-reward zones with exclusive loot and challenging enemies.

New high-risk, high-reward zones with exclusive loot and challenging enemies. New Monster Faction – The Hamförir: A deadly new enemy faction that diversifies combat and invites tactical decision-making.

A deadly new enemy faction that diversifies combat and invites tactical decision-making. Gameplay Tutorial: A structured introduction that teaches core mechanics from the start.

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Improvements

Improved Movement: Traversal is now more fluid and responsive, with reduced input lag and jitter.

Traversal is now more fluid and responsive, with reduced input lag and jitter. Revamped HP System and Shields: Shields have been redesigned and health is now segmented for clearer, more tactical combat.

Shields have been redesigned and health is now segmented for clearer, more tactical combat. Better Match Pacing and Map Balance: Loot, enemies and player count have been adjusted for smoother, fairer matches.

Loot, enemies and player count have been adjusted for smoother, fairer matches. Combat Improvements: Abilities feel snappier thanks to reduced input lag and early balance changes.

Abilities feel snappier thanks to reduced input lag and early balance changes. Bug Fixes: Numerous issues have been resolved to improve overall stability and gameplay.

