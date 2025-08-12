Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MuHa Games, Project Thea

Project Thea Drops Free Demo Ahead of Gamescom 2025 Appearance

You can play a free demo for the game Project Thea on Steam right now, as the game will be headed to Gamescom 2025 this month

Article Summary Play the free Project Thea demo now on Steam ahead of its big Gamescom 2025 showcase this month.

Dive into a cyberpunk, card-based strategy-survival RPG inspired by Slavic mythology and urban fantasy.

Customize heroes, recruit NPCs, and manage your colony’s survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Solo or two-player co-op modes let you explore, fight, and build in a world where magic meets technology.

Indie game developer Eerie Forest Studio and publisher MuHa Games have released a new free demo for Project Thea before the game heads to Gamescom 2025. This is a cyberpunk dark strategy-survival RPG that has several card-based tactical combat mechanics built in, as you defend your colony against a world that aims to eliminate you from the planet. The demo on Steam gives you a small preview of what's to come, while Gamescom players will be getting an extended look at the title on the convention floor. Enjoy the latest trailer before you dive in!

Project Thea

Project Thea is a dark, strategy-survival RPG blending retro-futuristic urban fantasy with Slavic folklore. Rebuild your colony, explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and engage in tactical, card-based combat. Immerse yourself in a story-rich adventure with branching narratives, playable solo or in a two-player co-op.

Survive and Explore: Venture into a dangerous, hex-based post-apocalyptic wasteland to gather resources, uncover Points of Interest, and face unexpected narrative events. The further you go, the greater the risks and rewards.

Venture into a dangerous, hex-based post-apocalyptic wasteland to gather resources, uncover Points of Interest, and face unexpected narrative events. The further you go, the greater the risks and rewards. Develop Your Hero and Party: Create and customize your hero's heritage, class, appearance, and abilities. Recruit and lead a diverse party of NPCs, each with unique skills and stories, to face the challenges ahead.

Create and customize your hero's heritage, class, appearance, and abilities. Recruit and lead a diverse party of NPCs, each with unique skills and stories, to face the challenges ahead. Card-Based Combat and Challenges: Engage in tactical, turn-based card battles against enemies or solve non-combat skill challenges using your party's unique deck and modifiers.

Engage in tactical, turn-based card battles against enemies or solve non-combat skill challenges using your party's unique deck and modifiers. Colony Management: Protect and expand your colony, Project Ostoya. Gather resources, unlock new buildings with STLs (Sigil-Transfer Lattices), and deliver energy shards to keep the generator running. Balance survival with growth to ensure the future of your people.

Protect and expand your colony, Project Ostoya. Gather resources, unlock new buildings with STLs (Sigil-Transfer Lattices), and deliver energy shards to keep the generator running. Balance survival with growth to ensure the future of your people. Slavic Mythology Meets Urban Fantasy: Encounter reimagined folklore creatures like the Striga, Leshy, and Poludnica. Navigate a world where magic, technology, and Slavic myths collide in unexpected ways.

Encounter reimagined folklore creatures like the Striga, Leshy, and Poludnica. Navigate a world where magic, technology, and Slavic myths collide in unexpected ways. Single-Player or 2-Player Co-op: Face the challenges of Thea alone or team up with a friend in cooperative gameplay to share the journey and strategize together.

