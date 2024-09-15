Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GG Studio, Hidden Pass, Hidden Pass Skirmishes

Prologue Title Hidden Pass Skirmishes Will Be Released This Month

Hidden Pass Skirmishes will serve as a free prologue release coming out this month ahead of Hidden Pass coming out next year

Article Summary Hidden Pass Skirmishes prologue release announced for September 25 on Steam, previewing 2025's Hidden Pass.

Experience turn-based tactical combats with diverse enemy fights, magic, and reinforcements in Elyrium universe.

Verticality in battles: use flying units on sky islands, merging strategy with combat intricacies.

Upgrade your fort for stronger troops, automatons, and resources across contested zones in your airship base.

Indie game developer and publisher GG Studio has revealed a new prologue to Hidden Pass, which they're calling Hidden Pass Skirmishes, is on the way. To sum this game up in a sentence, this is the sampler platter to the main course as they show you a little bit of everything coming to the main game, which won't be out until February 2025. You get three theatrical RPG battles with your choice of four party member compositions, as well as some other content, all free to experience. We have the trailer and details here as it will be released on September 25 via Steam.

Hidden Pass Skirmishes

Challenge powerful foes in this strange, new science-fantasy universe. Choose your enemies and battlefield, then pick from one of three diverse battle groups to send into turn-based tactical combat against them. Claim your first foothold on an archipelago of floating, mystical sky-islands as you command your heroes and techno-magical automatons against monsters and marauders alike. Pushing the limits and burning out isn't the end. Hidden Pass's combat embraces attrition, with your squad having four front-line fighters but a wave of reinforcements ready to deploy from your airship at any moment. When tactical genius fails, strategic planning thrives.

Verticality and Violence: Fight on fronts above and below. Flying soldiers and monsters create complex new problems (and solutions) as you carve out your battle plan across the floating islands.

