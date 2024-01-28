Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixelsplit, Reveil

Psychological Horror Game Reveil Confirmed March Release Date

Daedalic Entertainment confirmed the official release date for Reveil, as the game will arrive this March for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Reveil, a psychological horror game by Pixelsplit, releases in March for PC and consoles.

The game narrative follows a man seeking his missing wife and daughter in a surreal circus.

Features five acts with a blend of puzzles, riddles, and a first-person psychological storyline.

Combines 60's circus aesthetics with psychedelic elements for an immersive horror experience.

Developer Pixelsplit and publisher Daedalic Entertainment officially confirmed the release date of their new psychological horror title Reveil. The game throws you into a haunted circus in the middle of nowhere as you must make your way through the haunting attractions in search of answers to what happened to your wife and daughter. The game will drop on March 6 as you'll have the option of choosing between the Standard Edition and the Funhouse Edition, the latter coming with an artbook, soundtrack, camera filter, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer before it drops in six weeks.

Reveil

You wake up. You're disoriented. Your head hurts. Things seem surreal, yet familiar. Your wife Martha and your daughter Dorie are not there. Why? Looking for answers, you explore your environment and fragments of memories. On your journey you are repeatedly confronted with riddling tasks, driven by the desire to find out what's going on. What happened last night? Why can't you think of any other thing aside from your days as a stage builder at the circus? As things get crazier and more bizarre, the lines between reality, memory, and imagination become more and more blurred and you realize: there is no going back. You have to do whatever it takes to bring this story to an end, no matter at what cost… "The feeling of safety is an elusive one. It's not over yet."

In Reveil, the player is immersed into a world, designed with attention to detail, where the boundaries between reality and illusion become blurred. The setting is an authentically orchestrated environment inspired by the circus of the 60s, which soon takes on surreal features. Get a glimpse into the psyche and the past of Walter Thompson as the impressions become darker, more mysterious, more enigmatic the further you advance. Once caught in the maelstrom of deceptive impressions, memory fragments and mysterious visions, your only option is to dive deeper – in the hope of finding answers to your perplexing situation and condition, even if this hope is slowly fading. The only thing that keeps you from giving up is the will to find Martha and Dorie. Do not shut your eyes to the hints left by the two, but keep them wide open and … try to not lose your mind.

A deeply psychological experience that will play with your feeling of reality.

Five playable acts in diverse, carefully designed environments.

First-person narrative experience, including various puzzles and riddles.

Beautiful and immersive visual experience made with Unity.

Multi-layered narrative with psychedelic, biographical, and disturbing elements.

Atmospheric architecture, painting, and writings refer to the circus era of the '60s.

