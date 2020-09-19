Psyonix Reveals Details To The First Season Of Rocket League

Psyonix released a few more details about how the first season of Rocket League will run now that the game is going free-to-play on September 23rd. Aside from there being a number of changes to the way the system for earning things currently works, there will also be a Rocket Pass option if you want to throw money into the game and get some extra items. It's not pay-to-win, but it basically is a luxury pass to getting more stuff if you want to bypass hours of gameplay earning it. You can read some of the details of how the season will work out below, and more details on the pass here.

While Season 1 officially launches on September 23, current Rocket League players will have a short head start on the new Competitive Season which will begin shortly after Competitive Season 14 ends at 3 p.m. PT on September 22. Plus, we're revealing the Season 1 Rewards ahead of time. Without further ado, check out the Decal rewards for the upcoming season! Don't forget, Season 1 is bringing 3v3 Competitive Tournaments, so assemble your squad and get ready for an all new way to compete! Tournaments will be available to join when free to play launches. Good luck out there! Be sure to check out the all-new Challenge menu when Season 1 launches. It will be your hub that shows progress for Weekly and Season Challenges, and more events in the future. Complete available Challenges to unlock XP and Drops. Rocket League Season Challenges don't expire until the end of Season 1, and more will unlock as the Season progresses. And remember, Weekly Challenges expire every Wednesday and are replaced with new Weekly Challenges, so be sure to complete yours to unlock your rewards! Season 1 will run from September 23 to December 9, so get ready to start climbing the ranks, Tiering Up your Rocket Pass, and dominate the brackets in Competitive Tournaments! Don't forget, the Llama-Rama event is coming shortly after Season 1 kicks off, so stay tuned for more details. It's almost time to take your shot!