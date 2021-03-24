Psyonix Reveals Their Latest Mobile Title Rocket League Sideswipe

Psyonix announced this morning that they have a new mobile game on the way that fans will slightly recognize in Rocket League Sideswipe. The game takes the traditional version of their popular vehicle soccer title and transforms it into a 2D swiping game where you and a friend will face off against another team of two to score points on an elevated goal. By the looks of the images and video we have here, it doesn't look like you'll need a ton of practice to get into the game, and a lot of the features you see in the PC and console version of the game seem to be the same here. Just with a few changes to the way you go about trying to win. There's no official release date yet, but what we do know is the game will be out later this year for free on iOS and Android. What's more, players in Australia and New Zealand can play the game right now in a limited-time Regional Alpha test on Android via the Google Play Store.

Rocket League Sideswipe brings the competitive, car soccer gameplay of Rocket League to mobile screens with a new perspective on the field. Players will compete in fast-paced, 2 minute, 1v1 or 2v2 matches. With intuitive touchscreen controls that make it easy to pick up and play, longtime Rocket League players and newcomers alike will be able to immediately jump into the action-packed fun of car soccer. Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release.