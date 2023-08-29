Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, Trolli

PUBG: Battlegrounds Launches New Promotion With Trolli

Trolli and PUBG: Battlegrounds have come together for a brand-new gummi collaboration, set to run over the next few months.

Ferrara announced this week they have formed a new partnership with Frafton Inc. to have Trolli invade the world of PUBG: Battlegrounds. The two sides are doing a bit of a trade-off as you'll now be able to snag special bags of Trolli gummies with PUBG-related branding on them, each of them coming with a special code for a skin you can claim in the game. Meanwhile, the game itself will have a few nods to the candy that you'll see over the next few months. We have the full rundown of the collab below.

"Now through December 2023, gamers can get their hands on the collectable Trolli x PUBG packs that feature iconic PUBG characters at retailers nationwide. The collaboration features four limited-edition packs that offer fans exclusive in-game content, including four Trolli character skins featuring the unmistakable image of the sour neon Trolli worms. Beginning September 1, fans can score the free Trolli character skins with every purchase and join Trolli's growing 'Sour Brite Squad' that includes all players whose in-game character dons the unexpected, bright neon battle-ready outfit. And that's not all. Trolli will shine its neon light even brighter as the brand joins gamers from across the country at PAX West, the largest video and tabletop gaming convention in the U.S., hosted Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle. YouTube personality and gamer with over 5 million subscribers, Hew Moran, will also be on-site with Trolli creating content and engaging fans to get them excited about the exclusive Trolli x PUBG skins."

"Attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to score in-game content by participating in an unexpected yet thrilling real-life scavenger hunt, searching Seattle for life-sized, Trolli-themed versions of the iconic PUBG crates. Designed and built by international street artist, Kai , the six-foot tall crates will be placed at key locations at PAX West and surrounding areas of downtown Seattle. As an artist, Kai is best known for his single-frame storytelling, signature character 'Imaginary Friend (IF)' and his use of unique media and innovative wooden-frame packaging around major pieces. Each of the four crates will feature a scannable QR code that will unlock unique, free Trolli in-game skins, encouraging gamers to join the Trolli Sour Brite Squad. Gamers can pick up physical maps with the locations of the four crates in the lobby of PAX West."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!