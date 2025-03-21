Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals Details For 2025 Roadmap

The PUBG: Battlegrounds team have revealed the 2025 content roadmap, giving players an idea of what's to come oevr the next nine months

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds unveils its 2025 roadmap, with major updates and exciting new features on the horizon.

World updates bring Destructible Terrain and seasonal events to expand player interaction in familiar maps.

New gameplay content enhances vehicle actions, adds dynamic objects, and diversifies battle royale combat.

Improved modes return, with new experiences like Project Cyclops and SLB: Miramar joining the lineup.

Krafton held a special presentation this week going over all of the content to come for PUBG: Battlegrounds with an all-new roadmap for 2025. The devs are planning what appears to be several upgrades and almost a complete overhaul of certain systems to update it to feel like a game made in 2025. New modes, a Contender System, several new collaborations, improving the game modes, new content, and other additions are all on the way. We have a snippet of the details below, as the video above shows off everything.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – 2025 Roadmap

World Updates

Expanding the PUBG World

In PUBG, worlds aren't just battlegrounds. They are spaces where players embark on the journey of Land-Loot-Survive, shaping their own unique stories along the way. This year, we're taking it even further, expanding the worlds in exciting new ways. At the end of the year, we will be launching major world updates. While we won't be introducing an entirely new map, we're transforming the old beloved maps, offering completely new ways to experience them. Stay tuned for worlds that feel both familiar and new.

Various Events and Strengthening Interaction

We'll be putting more focus on collaborations and seasonal updates, bringing unique events and themes to the game world. Instead of feeling static and repetitive, the world will change with the seasons, offering fresh atmospheres and gameplay experiences. And that's not all. We're introducing the Destructible Terrain feature to Taego, Miramar, and Erangel, allowing players to interact with the world like never before. We can't unveil everything just yet, but one thing is certain. The world of PUBG will continue to evolve in new ways.

New Gameplay Content

Developing Expandable Content

At PUBG, we're constantly exploring new content to expand gameplay experiences, and in 2025, we'll continue experimenting with and improving various features, including player actions, vehicles, and items. Rather than focusing on short-term updates, our goal is to develop content that can be enjoyed long-term and seamlessly integrated across all maps. First, we're working on diversifying and polishing player actions. This includes expanding vehicle-related actions and enhancing the H-key functionality to introduce new interactions, such as pulling open doors or throwing items. These features are currently being tested and reviewed.

Expanding Actions, Diversifying Interactions, and Enhancing Battle Royale Combat

Battle Royale (BR) content will also see additions and improvements. We're introducing new items like a camouflage net to conceal vehicles while enhancing the Flare Gun UI and match log to provide a clearer overview of combat flow. Additionally, we're polishing various UI elements and gameplay sounds to improve visual and audio feedback, creating a more immersive combat experience.

Enhancing Interactive Elements

Interaction elements within the world will also be expanded. Beyond simply utilizing existing map elements, we're adding animal AI to bring more life to the environment. New interactive objects, like gas tanks that release smoke when destroyed, will add new tactical layers to engagements. Furthermore, interactive objects such as pots and vending machines will be added across all maps, allowing for more dynamic and varied gameplay experiences.

Modes

Improving Existing Modes and Introducing New Modes

Over the past year, PUBG has expanded beyond Battle Royale, offering unique experiences through a variety of modes that have been met with incredible enthusiasm. From permanent modes like Team Deathmatch (TDM) and Intense Battle Royale (IBR) to community-driven content like Hot Drop mode and even the genre-defying excitement of Survivors Left Behind, the overwhelming support and passion from players have made this past year especially meaningful.

This year, we'll continue improving existing modes like TDM, IBR, and Hot Drop while experimenting with new modes based on player feedback. Modes that receive positive feedback, like Hot Drop, may return or even transition into long-term content. Additionally, we're expanding popular event modes, including the return of POBG with a new stage, the introduction of the roguelike mode "Project Cyclops," developed based on the POBG framework, and "SLB: Miramar," an expanded content based on a specific map.

