PUBG Is Collaborating With KFC Across Two Different Games

Fried chicken is coming to a battle royale near you as KFC will be doing a special collaboration with PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile.

Prepare yourselves for the ultimate collab of battle royale and fried chicken, as KFC will be appearing in PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile. Working with Krafton across both games, the collaboration will be running from October 2 to November 6. In the mobile version, you'll see KFC Royale Restaurants across the Erangel, Miramar, Nusa, and Livik maps. As you might suspect, you'll be able to pick up chicken dinners inside them, each with their own energy boosts or health gain. You'll also find KFC-themed items, including the KFC Royale Colonel Set, Chicken Champ Cover and Set, Royale Delight Top and Parachute, Seasoned Squad Graffiti, and Crispy Crunch Avatar Frame. We have more info on what you'll discover in the PC/console version below as it will all kick off next Monday.

"For a limited time during this collaboration, PUBG: Battlegrounds players will have the exciting opportunity to acquire KFC-themed in-game items and encounter KFC restaurants on the Erangel map. Inside these KFC restaurants, players can explore a variety of themed items available at the kiosks, including the KFC Chicken Box, KFC French Fries, and KFC Energy Drink – each offering health benefits. Game gear, wins, and accessories include KFC-themed Colonel's Bucket Hat, Colonel's Jacket, Colonel's Shorts, Colonel's Clogs, Colonel's Parachute, and "It's Finger Lickin' Good" Spray. Players will also be exposed to crave-worthy KFC in-game visuals such as the statue of Colonel Sanders, plane banners, electric billboards, and map decals."

"In addition to these tasty in-game treats, players can savor the flavor and experience the collaboration in the real world. Fans can 'Load up, Dive in' with PUBG: Battlegrounds-themed meals at participating KFC restaurants, online, or via the KFC app in select regions, and score in-game finger-lickin' good loot straight from the Colonel's kitchen. The rewards will include up to six battle cosmetics in KFC's signature red and white brand colors and inspired by KFC's craveable tastes, allowing PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile players to indulge all of their senses."

