Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG Mobile Esports

PUBG Mobile Lays Out Its Plans For The 2026 Esports Circuit

PUBG Mobile has layed out sa new set of plans of how the 2026 Esports circuit will work and how we'll eventually get to the championships

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Esports unveils a revamped 2026 circuit with double PMGO seasons and expanded qualification paths.

Both pro and amateur teams can compete in 30+ National Championships across eight global regions.

The 2026 Global Championship returns to Türkiye, featuring a $3 million prize pool for top teams.

Enhanced in-game tournament access and offline fan experiences aim to grow PUBG Mobile’s esports community.

Krafton has revealed its plans for what is in store for 2026 in the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit. The team is basically doing what they seem to do every year, which is hit the reset button on everything they do to "change things up" in a way to make things more challenging and unpredictable. This includes new, expanded qualification paths and greater accessibility for amateur and professional players, as they will have two entirely full seasons for the Global Open to vie for the titles and prize pools. There will be several ecosystem upgrades and streamlined in-game participation systems that will launch this year, along with an enhanced offline fan experience and easier registration tools that can be utilized for third-party tournament organizers. We have more details from organizers below as the first competitions should be kicking in shortly.

PUBG Mobile Esports – 2026 Plans

The PUBG Mobile Esports tournament circuit will now include two full seasons of the PMGO. This marks a shift away from the previous Super League structure, with all PMGO tournaments opening their doors to both amateur and professional teams. By expanding qualification routes and increasing the number of competitions, PUBG Mobile Esports aims to give a broader range of players the chance to rise, compete, and carve out their path to becoming #1.

Across eight regions, 30+ PUBG Mobile National Championships across more than 8 regions globally which will feed into regional qualifiers, determining which teams advance into the PMGO Seasons. From there, teams will accumulate points throughout both PMGO Season 1 and Season 2 to secure their place at the prestigious 2026 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) — which will, once again, be held in Türkiye and will be the ultimate battleground for the world's strongest teams to fight for the lion's share of a $3,000,000 prize pool.

The 2026 PUBG Mobile Esports year begins with PMGO Season 1, hosted in Southeast Asia with a prize pool of $500,000, offering players their first chance to build championship-qualifying points. Later in the year, PMGO Season 2 will take the global spotlight to Pakistan for the first time, with another $500,000 prize pool and additional qualification opportunities. Following PMGO Season 1, PUBG Mobile Esports will once again join the Esports World Cup with the 2026 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) in Riyadh with a prize pool of $3,000,000. First introduced in 2024, the PMWC has expanded PUBG Mobile Esports to new audiences and reinforced the game's competitive prestige. The 2026 edition will continue building on this legacy of high-intensity global competition.

Beyond competition, several upgrades are coming to the wider esports ecosystem throughout 2026, reinforcing PUBG Mobile Esports' commitment to nurturing every level of the competitive community. These include enhancements to the in-game participation system, which will make it possible for players across the globe to join an esports tournament with just a few clicks. For players engaging with PUBG Mobile Esports offline, they can look forward to an updated entertainment experience with expanded presence at beloved events worldwide, including food and music festivals, alongside gaming and esports conventions. Finally, building on the PUBG Mobile Esports platform for third-party tournaments, the registration process will be streamlined, making it easier than ever for organisers to create their own competitions.

As PUBG Mobile Esports looks ahead to these 2026 developments, it's worth recognising some of the highlights from 2025. Across this past year, PUBG Mobile Esports has seen over 1,000,000 participants from over 180 countries/regions – continuing the mission to make esports more accessible to amateur players worldwide. This led up to PUBG Mobile being awarded Mobile Esports of the Year at the Esports Awards for the second time. With such momentum behind the community, 2026 is poised to be a refreshed and transformative chapter for every player aiming to become the next #1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!