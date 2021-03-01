PUBG Mobile Partners With B.Duck For A Special Collaboration

PUBG Mobile has a brand new partnership for the month of March as they have collaborated with B.Duck for an event. From now until March 7th, players and B.Duck enthusiasts will be able to drop into the game's classic maps and find specially-themed in-game collectibles and festive events. The stuff won't be hard to miss since practically everything is shaped like a yellow duck, from random items found in homes to this giant boy floating in the water. What's more, if you're looking to add a bit of the yellow to your gear, you're in luck. In addition to the in-game event, you'll have a chance to purchase the exclusive B.Duck outfit set with in-game currency. But you'll only have a limited time to do so as the outfit will only be available from March 2nd-22nd. We have more info on the in-game event below and a look at the outfit if you'd like to look before you purchase.

The classic image of B.Duck will emerge at five locations on Erangel in PUBG Mobile. From Feb 24 until Sunday, March 7, players can participate in the special "B.Duck World Tour" in-game event. By competing on PUBG Mobile's popular Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi and Livik maps, players will be awarded up to eight "Gas Cans" per day. Gas Cans can be used to move B.Duck forward by one square. By moving their B.Duck across all squares for a map, players will earn postcards and additional rewards. Similarly, the permanent outfit Common Kid Set can be unlocked by completing all five maps. Additionally, players will encounter special events when B.Duck drifts near a group of buildings on the map.