PUBG Mobile Pro League & Global Championship Dates Announced

Krafton Inc. released new info this week about the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League and Global Championship, including final dates for them to happen. The team behind the events will be taking all of their different levels of competition all the way through Januar, as the program offers a total prize pool of $15,000,000 for 2021, making it the highest in mobile esports history. With the pinnacle of this hitting in November when the Global Championship takes place on November 23rd. We got the complete rundown forwhat's to come below

The first half of 2021 has played host to some impressive milestones for PUBG Mobile esports with overall hours watched increasing 56% compared to the second half of 2020, with 75 million hours watched. There has also been a 100% viewer increase in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Peak concurrent viewers at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021 West reached 409,000, eight times higher than PUBG Mobile World League 2020. Registration for semi-pro and amateur teams saw an incredible increase with 126k teams registering for PUBG Mobile Club Open and PPUBG Mobile National Championship, an 82% increase on 2020 registrations. Other accolades for 2021 include PUBG Mobile being named as a finalist for both Esports Mobile Game of The Year and Esports Game of The Year at the prestigious Esports Awards.

After a successful first half of the year, the Esports program will see a merger between MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and South Asia, connecting the two regions due to their close proximity and strong competitive communities. This also means that Europe will now have its own dedicated regional championship where the best teams from across the region will battle it out. The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) is the regional and national pro-level competition in the esports program. The PMPL covers four Regional Championships including PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship and PMPL Europe Championship. Participants in the PMPL include the best teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) and the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC).

PMPL Southeast Asia Championship: 12th October – 7th November

PMPL Americas Championship: 11-14th November

PMPL European Championship: Mid November

PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship: Mid November

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC) will be the final global event in the esports calendar starting with the PMGC League stage in late November and will run for four weeks. The best teams will then reassemble for the PMGC Finals which will take place in January. Participants for the PMGC 2021 will include the top global teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) and Regional Championships. The entire prize pool for PMGC will be $6M USD, the biggest in battle royale mobile esports and one of the biggest in gaming history.