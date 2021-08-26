Pokémon TCG Reveals Mew-Themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike

The Pokémon TCG has revealed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike as the next main expansion. Set for release on November 12th, 2021, Fusion Strike will introduce a third Battle Style, adding "Fusion" to the already existing styles including Rapid Strike and Single Strike. This expansion will feature Mew and Gengar VMAX as the set mascots and is expected to adapt the Japanese set Fusion Arts into English along with some other interesting cards. Let's get into the details.

Here's what the Pokémon Company had to say about this new set and the Fusion Strike mechanic:

Decorated with a hint of purple and pink, Pokémon with the Fusion Strike Style often have attacks that focus on teamwork and reinforce the idea of strength in numbers, as Fusion Strike Pokémon generally benefit when other Pokémon with this Battle Style are in play. In addition, Fusion Strike Style appears on Trainer and Special Energy cards, which tend to assist Pokémon of that particular Battle Style and allow players to build a Fusion Strike Style deck.

Fusion Strike will include:

25 Fusion Strike cards such as Mew VMAX, Genesect V, Hoopa V

20 Pokémon V

13 full-art Pokémon V

8 Pokémon VMAX

20 Trainer cards

7 full-art Supporter cards

1 Special Energy card

While the set won't release until November, pre-release events will begin at participating Pokémon TCG retailers starting October 30th, 2021. Through these events, players and collectors will be able to purchase Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike Build & Battle Boxes which contain four packs of Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike, a 23-card Evolution pack, and one of four holographic promos with the Fusion Strike logo emblazoned on the card.

Now, we haven't gotten a glimpse at the English-language cards yet, but the Japanese version of the set has shown us a bit of what to expect, including the Mew V and VMAX. However, the pack art's focus on Gengar makes me think that this is where we will see the Gengar VMAX and the Gengar VMAX Alternate Art previously exclusive to a Japanese deck show up.