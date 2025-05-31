Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Taito | Tagged: space invaders, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve Receives New Free Update

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve has released a new update this week, offering up new options and improvements for mobile players

Article Summary Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve gets a free update with new features for mobile players.

Unlock the Black-Fly ship from Metal Black and earn new achievements in Challenge Mode.

Enjoy fresh enemies, visual enhancements, and a redesigned app icon for a polished experience.

Switch between classic shooting and bullet hell styles, with 36 main, 30 extra, and 100 challenge stages.

Taito released a new update this week for their hit mobile game, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, offering up some improvements and new content. The new free update brings the Black-Fly craft from the original arcade shooting game, Metal Black, which can be unlocked with tokens collected by playing the game. You're also getting new achievements related to the Black-Fly, new enemies in Challenge Mode, enhancements were made to the presentation, and the app icon has been changed. Plus, several updates have been made to the overall game from player feedback. You'll see everything added to the title the next time you update the game in Apple Arcade.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve

The multi-award-winning masterpiece is back, and more evolved than ever! An unprecedented shooting evolution, avoid enemy attacks and fight back with overwhelming firepower! Evolutionary exhilaration for all levels in a stress-free play experience! It may look retro at a glance, but the game evolves into a cutting-edge 3D shooter the more you play. Evolution grants more and more powerful ships and superior systems to give players of all abilities the edge!

When powered up to the highest level, players can unleash a powerful counterattack, called Burst, when their ship takes a hit! Destroy a boss with Burst to receive a bonus score, along with a special, spectacular destruction sequence! Aim for a high score and look great while doing it! Evolve stages on the fly, changing style changes enemy attack patterns. Instantly switch to a bullet-hell shooter. All stages can be played in two styles: classic shooting style or bullet hell! Switch between the two styles any time and enjoy the game in your favourite style, master the timing and chase the ultimate high score!

The audio-visuals switch too, so mix it up like a VJ as you play as powerful ships appear one after another. Includes guest ships from classic TAITO shooters such as Darius, Night Striker, and Raystorm. Overwhelm the enemy with their awe-inspiringly powerful attacks. The stages have evolved too, with 36 main stages, 30 extra stages, and 100 challenge stages. Challenge mode's stages change each time, offering infinite replayability!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!