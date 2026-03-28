Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Conquest, fighting game, invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up

Conquest Revealed As Final Invincible VS Roster Character

The final main roster character for Invincible VS was revealed this evening, as Conquest will round out the roster at 18 fighters

Article Summary Conquest revealed as the final main roster character in Invincible VS, bringing the lineup to 18 fighters.

First two post-launch DLC characters announced: Universa and the Immortal, with more to come in 2026.

Conquest joins as a powerful Striker, using brutal strikes, armored attacks, and overwhelming aggression.

Invincible VS launches April 30, 2026, with a Closed Beta taking place April 9-11 for eager fighting fans.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up revealed the final main character for the Invincible VS roster, as Conquest rounds out the lineup. The news came this evening during the Evo Awards, as they unveiled the 18th character, the most ruthless and deadly of the Viltrumites. The full roster is now comprised of: Mark Grayson (Invincible), Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Omni-Man, Battle Beast, Cecil Stedman, Robot, Monster Girl, Anissa, Lucan, Powerplex, Dupli-Kate, Allen the Alien, Titan, and the new game-specific original character, Ella Mental.

The team also confirmed the first two DLC characters that will be added after launch, the first being Universa, who debuted in Season 4 of the Invincible animated series, and the Immortal, a veteran member of the Guardians of the Globe. No images or videos for them, nor was there a timetable on their release, but it was hinted that there would be many more DLC characters to come over the course of 2026. Enjoy the trailer, images, and info on Conquest here, as the Closed Beta is still set to happen from April 9-11, and the full game launching on April 30, 2026.

Conquest Arrives As The Final Main Roster Character

By far the most ruthless and cruel member of the Viltrumites, Conquest takes genuine pleasure in causing widespread pain and destruction. With no interest in duty, ceremony or politics, he meets every challenge with brutal violence, unfazed by the thought of collateral damage or taking innocent lives. Conquest is known as the "nuclear option," deployed only when the Empire needs a planet subdued in the most sadistic and merciless way possible. Yet that same savage, over-the-top brutality leaves him despised by his own kind – revealing a loneliness at his core.

In Invincible VS, Conquest is a devastating and unyielding "Striker". Capable of applying immense pressure and overpowering his opponents with powerful strikes, strategic counter projectiles, and a charging punch that builds speed and gains super armor as it travels. Time your armored abilities to blast through your opponents' feeble attacks!

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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