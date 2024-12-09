Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Dplus, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Reveals Rondo Map, Dplus Takes 2024 Championship

PUBG Mobile have revealed a new map and more plans for the game's 7th Anniversary, as Dplus become the 2024 champions in London

New Rondo map arrives in PUBG Mobile, blending Asian architecture with modern cityscapes for tactical gameplay.

PUBG Mobile's 7th Anniversary introduces new skills, Floating Island, and Desert Dynasty architecture.

World of Wonder expands with $50M investment, 3.3M maps, and 24B matches; boosts player-created content.

Krafton took time this weekend during the PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) to showcase some new content on the way, while South Korean team Dplus took home the 2024 title. First off, the team pulled off the biggest victories in the event's short history, as they secured three wins over the weekend at London's ExCeL Centre, earning 153 points to get them to top honors and securing the biggest slice of the $3m prize pool. Meanwhile, during the event, the devs showed off a new Rondo map coming to the game, along with some of their plans to celebrate the game's 7th Anniversary in the first quarter of 2025. We have more info from the team on both sets of events below, and you can watch the Grand Finals in the video above.

PUBG Mobile – Rondo Map & 7th Anniversary

The anniversary celebration will centre around the theme of the Hourglass, symbolic of time and change. Players can look forward to the introduction of the Time Reversal skill and the return of the beloved Floating Island, alongside the Desert Dynasty style of architecture. Among these highlights, Erangel's Mylta Power, covered with golden sand, will also see a nostalgic transformation, with the revival of classic elements and the potential return of previous designs. In addition to the anniversary excitement, Rondo is also set to make its much-anticipated debut in PUBG Mobile in March 2025. The 8km x 8km battleground of RONDO, inspired by a blend of traditional Asian architecture and modern cityscapes, is now being adapted for mobile following its release in PUBG: Battlegrounds last year. This map is set to impress players with its diverse, visually striking environments and fresh tactical opportunities.

The upcoming Metro Royale Chapter 24, set for release in January 2025, will introduce an exciting new gameplay mode, alongside updated blue zone mechanics and enhanced airdrop systems, bringing more immersive experiences to Metro Royale mode and keeping players on their toes with even more dynamic challenges. World of Wonder continues to soar in popularity, with more than a million creators worldwide contributing their unique designs to over 3.3 million maps. This creativity has led to over 24 billion matches played within World of Wonder. In 2024, $50 million worth of resources were invested in World of Wonder's co-creation eco-system, with further expansion of the Nexstar Program set to spotlight an increased number of high-quality World of Wonder content created by players, with even more exciting prizes available to be won for the most innovative creations.

Dplus Become 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Champions

As the culmination of the 2024 PUBG Mobile Esports circuit, this end-of-year competition saw 16 of the best teams from around the globe go head-to-head in 18 electrifying matches across three days. With an incredible 94 eliminations, three victories, and plenty of other podium placements throughout the weekend, Dplus came out victorious with 153 points. The young South Korean team, Dplus, traveled across the globe to compete live at London's ExCeL Centre, aiming for their first-ever PMGC title. In a moment of triumph, they stepped into the spotlight not just to celebrate their success but to express heartfelt gratitude to their supporters.

