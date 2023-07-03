Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pontypants, Punch A Bunch

Punch A Bunch Will Arrive For Nintendo Switch On July 20th

Get ready to duke it out in the squared circle by throwing punches as fast as you can! Punch A Bunch comes to the Switch this month.

Indie game developer and publisher Pontypants revealed this week that they will be bringing Punch A Bunch over to the Nintendo Switch on July 20th. The game was already set to come out on Steam this month, as you'll take your faceless-yellow boxer to the ring and compete for three different levels of championships, all by swinging as best you can at your opponents. You can check out the latest trailer below before the game drops in about two weeks.

"Embark on an exhilarating journey with Punch A Bunch, a highly engaging and thrilling boxing game that places a strong emphasis on player skill, demanding dedicated time and practice to truly reach mastery. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience as you step into the ring and face formidable opponents across three distinct championships, each presenting its own set of unique challenges and adversaries. Fight your way to the top through three championships from Amateur to Pro, each featuring unique and challenging opponents. Punch A Bunch focuses on you learning the game mechanics to improve your skills rather than relying on "leveling up" or "attribute points." The controls are uniquely designed to give a fresh experience. Most people start off pretty rough; the game is designed to give you great satisfaction by honing your skills and mastering the controls. You have everything you need to become a champion right away; the question is, are you up for the challenge?"

Unique controls give you full control but take practice to master. Quick tutorial to get you started on your boxing journey.

100% physics-based. Lots of additional challenges to keep completionists coming back for more.

Play against friends in Local Multiplayer.

100+ unlockable items to customize your character with.

Classic "Just One More Try" experience.

NO skill points or leveling; all you need is practice, skill, and patience. NOT a casual game; if you don't like a challenge, keep looking! NOT a button-mashing game.

