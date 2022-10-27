Puzzle Bobble Everybubble Announced For 2023 On Switch

Taito revealed today that Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! has officially been announced for the Nintendo Switch in 2023. Working together with ININ Games, the team will be bringing the game out this coming Spring with a host of options for multiplayer fun, including a 2-v-2 option that will keep everyone on their toes, and faster-paced action that will be sure to challenge even the most experienced fan of the franchise. We got the latest trailer for you down at the bottom, along with more info from the devs, as we now patiently wait for them to put an official release date on the game.

"The game that started it all comes back to you for another adventure with new enhanced features, which will be announced soon. The only one we couldn't wait to share with you: for the very first time in the history of the franchise, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will include a story mode playable with up to 4 players, and a 2 vs. 2 co-op battle mode. For nostalgic fans of this timeless franchise, ININ decided to make the original SNES version of Puzzle Bobble (Japanese) and Bust-A-Move (US) also available separately for download, so that even those who purchased the retail edition have the chance to relive these endless gems."

"In the versus mode, players can play against either the computer or other players, and even send bubbles to their opponent's board and disturb them by erasing or tearing off a large number of bubbles at once. In this title, players can enjoy not only the traditional 1 vs. 1 battle but also, for the first time in the series, 2 vs. 2 cooperative battles between teams of two players, who can cooperate to erase each others awkward-to-aim-at bubbles and enjoy a more thrilling and faster-paced experience. Players can also play alone against the computer team, or team up with a friend to battle. "