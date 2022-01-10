Puzzle & Dragons Adds The Prince of Tennis II Today

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new collaboration event with Puzzle & Dragons and The Prince of Tennis II today. The event, like others before it, will have special themes and challenges within the game that can be used to unlock limited-time items related to the tennis game. A lot of them have been set up like tennis matches, which you can win with the help of Japan's top athletes, like ★8 units Ryoma Echizen, Kuranosuke Shiraishi, and Seiichi Yukimura. Not to mention special bonuses as you play. You can check out the full list of things to do below as this will be active in the game (which you can download from the App Store and Google Play) until January 23rd.

Collect The Prince of Tennis II Collab Tennis Balls and more from Special Dungeons inspired by popular tennis players from the series. Use your Tennis Balls to recruit top players for your dream team at the Monster Exchange!

Puzzle & Dragons Limited-Time Collab Dungeons: Bring your ace team to gain the advantage in these four dungeons:

The Prince of Tennis dungeon will give players a chance to receive collab items like The Prince of Tennis Collab Tennis Ball – Gold.

dungeon will give players a chance to receive collab items like The Prince of Tennis Collab Tennis Ball – Gold. The Prince of Tennis Challenge! provides first-time rewards for clearing floors and one pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine for completing the dungeon.

provides first-time rewards for clearing floors and one pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine for completing the dungeon. Inui's Training Menu will reward players with one pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine for clearing all five floors.

will reward players with one pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine for clearing all five floors. The Prince of Tennis-Fixed Team challenges players to use fixed teams, and they'll earn one pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine for clearing all the floors.

Exclusive Egg Machines: Players can pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine or the 7 Magic Stones! All Puzzle & Dragons users who log in during the duration of the event can get one free pull from The Prince of Tennis Memorial Egg Machine. The Prince of Tennis Egg Machine to team up with top players from across Japan:

★8

Ryoma Echizen

Keigo Atobe

Kunimitsu Tezuka

Kuranosuke Shiraishi

Seiichi Yukimura

Shusuke Fuji

★7

Yushi Oshitari

Genichiro Sanada

Renji Yanagi

Jin Akutsu

Kiyosumi Sengoku

Eishiro Kite

Kintaro Toyama

★6

Sadaharu Inui

Wakashi Hiyoshi

Akaya Kiriya

Masaharu Nio

Bunta Marui

Shinji Ibu

Yuta Fuji

Kei Tanishi

Special Bundles: It's game, set, and match when you get your hands on these bundles available in Puzzle & Dragons during the collab: