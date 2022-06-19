Puzzle & Dragons Launches New Collaboration Event With Star Wars

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new collaboration event into Puzzle & Dragons as the characters of Star Wars make their appearance. Playing all the way until June 26th, you'll have a chance to take part in a special challenge where you can collect multiple versions of your favorite characters, as well as special items such as lightsabers and blasters. The game will have its own story for you to follow as you play, as you choose whether to help the Rebellion or aid the Empire. You can choose to lead several Jedi and recruit heroes to your team, or walk on the dark side with the Sith. Every player will get a free pull from the Star Wars Memorial Egg Machine when you log in, but where you go from there is your own choice. Here's more details about the event as the game can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Become one with the Force by battling iconic Star Wars characters in two Puzzle & Dragons event-exclusive dungeons. The collaboration dungeon, Star Wars, will give players a chance to win rewards, including the Star Wars Collab Medal-Gold. This can be traded at the Monster Exchange. This new challenge gives players a chance to win first-time clear bonuses for defeating floors, including a free pull from the Star Wars Memorial Egg Machine for completing the dungeon. Once you've earned some Star Wars Collab Medals, take them to the Monster Exchange and trade them for characters like Darth Maul and BB-8. You can also evolve your current lineup to level up your team. Defeating the Empire will take heroes from every corner of the galaxy. Gather new friends with these special bundles. 20 Magic Stones + Yoda Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Yoda Egg Machine, and a special Star Wars Orbs Skin when a player receives Yoda™ for the first time for $19.99 USD.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ Star Wars Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. 1 Magic Stone + Star Wars Egg Machine: Grants one Magic Stone and one pull from the Star Wars Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.