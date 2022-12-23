Puzzle & Dragons Launches New Monster Hunter Collaboration

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new collaboration event for Puzzle & Dragons as Monster Hunter joins the game. Working with Capcom, the team have added a few new events and challenges to the mix, all themed arouind many of the monsters you would come across in the seriesd. Some of them looking a little more playful than normal, but that's more or less based on the mobile title's theme. Here's the full list of what to expect over the next few weeks as it will run from December 26th until January 8th.

Puzzle & Dragons x Monster Hunter Collab & Monster Hunter Collab 2 lets players hunt for materials used to evolve Male Hunter and Female Hunter. Having Monster Hunter collab characters in your team in this dungeon will raise their parameters.

Skill Leveling Dungeon Monster Hunter rewards the hunters and monsters on your team with the same Skill as characters in the dungeon with a guaranteed Skill Up for that character.

rewards the hunters and monsters on your team with the same Skill as characters in the dungeon with a guaranteed Skill Up for that character. Monster Hunter Support Survey is a high-difficulty dungeon that rewards players using a Monster Hunter™ collab character as team leader with a 100% drop rate and guarantees one of the three types of Dango from the defeated boss. The dungeon also drops monsters like Latent TAMADRA (Extra Slot) and Super Snow Globe Dragon at a fixed rate. Successful players receive a 2x Event Medal – Rainbow as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Monster Hunter Support Survey allows players to challenge the Monster Hunter Support Survey dungeon with their hunter friends.

is a special time-limited dungeon that can only be completed with a specified team. Players receive the [Hunter King] title as a first-time clear reward.

is a special time-limited dungeon that can only be completed with a specified team. Players receive the title as a first-time clear reward. Urgent Quest! Magnamalo Descended! rewards players with ★6+ Monster Hunter Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward! Having Monster Hunter collab characters in your team will raise their parameters. Multiplayer! Urgent Quest! Magnamalo Descended! allows players to challenge the Urgent Quest! Magnamalo Descended! dungeon with their hunter friends.

