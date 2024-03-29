Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alchemist: The Potion Monger

Alchemist: The Potion Monger Gets An Xbox Release

Art Games Studio will release their RPG simulation fantasy title Alchemist: The Potion Monger for Xbox consoles in the near future.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Games Studio confirmed they will release Alchemist: The Potion Monger for Xbox consoles. This is basically the same version of the game from PC, ported over to the console, with a few minor upgrades and changes for the controls. The team didn't put an official date on the game in the trailer, but the current plan is to release the game on April 3. Enjoy the trailer for now.

Alchemist: The Potion Monger

Take the role of apprentice of the alchemical arts in a world full of anthropomorphic (described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes ~Merriam-Webster) animals! Choose your character "Race" from a wide array of animal types, with their strengths and weaknesses. And begin your alchemical journey! Use various alchemical (and not only… – demonic altars, holly waters, time-controlling sands, and more) tools to process the ingredients. Then put them into the cauldron and start brewing! Residents of the surrounding town and countryside have their potion needs, fulfill them, and become the wealthiest alchemist alive!

"During your adventures, you may need healing, immeasurable strength, insanely high jumps, or even the ability to fly. Help yourself and drink one of your brews! Every potion can also be thrown to create an environmental effect. Set fires, launch wildlife and NPCs into the air, or make the whole village throw up! Do good, bad, or just have fun – the whole world is your playground. Venture outside your warm and safe alchemical hut into the world, discover various secrets, meet distinct NPCs, and gather ingredients! Collect merit badges and then complete the assigned challenge to learn new skills. Find out how to pick poisonous plants, trade more efficiently, get into the battle frenzy, regain health by helping others, and much more. Every ingredient you'll find consists of alchemical aspects. To find out about them, you'll need some help from your pets. Level them up and unravel the whole Great Alchemy Wheel!

