Puzzle & Dragons Receives Massive Update On Nintendo Switch

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a brand new update to the Nintendo Switch Edition of Puzzle & Dragons with a ton of content. In some ways, this update is basically bringing the game up to the level that other players experience it through mobile. In other ways, it also gives it a different identity and feeling so that this version feels like a different kind of experience if you decide to get it on Switch. In any case, we have the full list of updates added to the game down below as they are available when you update the game.

Achievements have been added to Puzzle & Dragons, and players can earn a free pull from the Egg Machine for earning them. Achievements can be earned by: playing matches with new friends, clearing Nightmare Dungeons, playing a certain number of Permanent World Matches, clearing all downloaded dungeons, and more.

Nightmare Dungeons, more challenging dungeons for the most experienced dungeon battlers, can be unlocked by clearing Quest Dungeon 15: A Gap in Space-Time.

Players that clear "Magisa Plateau" in Quest Mode will unlock the Helper Feature. After a PvP match, players can rent opponents as Helpers to fight alongside them. Rented Helpers can be used in the Quest and Custom Modes.

Players can now use select acquired teams in Permanent World Matches and Friend Matches.

The Rank Cap has been bumped up to 120, letting players flex their skills even more.

Extended Dungeon Plaza expiration dates mean uploaded dungeons will now last for approximately a year before they're removed.

New Egg Machines: "Heroine Egg Machine 2," "Dot Egg Machine," "Dragon & Legendary Hero," and "Pixel Egg Machine" have been added.

Left-handed play has been added, and, when selected, it optimizes the battle screen for left-handed players.

has been added, and, when selected, it optimizes the battle screen for left-handed players. Other bug fixes and improvements to the game have been made.